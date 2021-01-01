From warlord games

30ft SOLID COPPER COAXIAL RG6 3Ghz UV JACKET INDOOR OUTDOOR DIRECTV SATELLITE ANTENNA CABLE 18AWG 75 Ohm ANTICORROSION NICKEL COMPRESSION.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

CABLE SPECIFICATION: - SOLID COPPER CORE 18AWG RG6 CABLE - 3Ghz 75 Ohm SWEPT TESTED - 60% BRAIDED - CM RATED / UL / ETL CERTIFIED - INDOOR & OUTDOOR USAGE CONNECTORS: - BELDEN PPC AT & T DIRECTV CONNECTORS - ANTI-CORROSION METAL & PVC - INSULATED SLEEVE PROTECTION USAGE: SIGNIFICANT LOWER SIGNAL LOSS OVER OTHER RG-6 - DirecTV / Dish Network and Other Satellite usage approve - Ham Radio, Short Wave Antenna Usage - Cable Modem Internet - HD Digital Cable TV - Cellular Boost Antenna - Speed Sensor, and Other F-Connector Coaxial Required Device ASSEMBLY: - Customized Cut to Order - Made from Foreign and Domestic Parts - Assembled in USA by INTL at 8 facilities across the USA PLEASE SEE OTHER CABLES AVAILABLE FROM INTL

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com