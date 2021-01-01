From varaluz
Varaluz 309B02 Matrix 20" Bathroom Light with Fluted Glass Rods Havana Gold Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Varaluz 309B02 Matrix 20" Bathroom Light with Fluted Glass Rods It’s the heyday of Studio 54 with the distinctive attitude of a dramatic cityscape. The retro-modern personality brings ‘70s glam with a dash of rock-and-roll. Randomly hammered elements make each piece one-of-a-kind.FeaturesRandomly hammered elementsFluted 70's-inspired clear glass rodsConstructed from hand-forged recycled steelComes with fluted glass rod shadesRequires (2) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsDesigned for use with Vintage Edison filament bulbsCSA rated for dry locationsCovered under Varaluz Lighting's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/4"Width: 20"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Havana Gold