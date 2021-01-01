309A Suspension Shock Mount for RE20 RE27ND and RE320 Microphones

Designed specifically for use with the RE20, RE27N/D, and RE320 dynamic microphones Provides near-perfect shock isolation for those already internally shock mounted microphones May be attached directly to the recording boom or to a floor stand for most applications The mount design allows quick installation of the RE20, RE27N/D, or RE320 microphone without tools A double safety factor is provided to ensure microphones will remain attached to the shock mount under any conditions A bayonet locking action assures that the microphone will not fall out of the shock mount under its own weight Additionally, a set screw (wing type) can be tightened to lock the microphone in place after proper positioning