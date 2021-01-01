From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3097 Elroy Single Light 10" Wide Pendant with Holophane Glass Shade Aged Zinc Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 3097 Elroy Single Light 10" Wide Pendant with Holophane Glass Shade FeaturesBold strap and cast knob detailsConstructed from steelHolophane glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under lifetime components and 15 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Maximum Height: 43"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Diameter: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Zinc