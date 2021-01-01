From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 30817 Emilio 2 Light 60" Tall Buffet Floor Lamp Antique Brass / Marble Lamps Floor Lamps
Kenroy Home 30817 Emilio 2 Light 60" Tall Buffet Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from steel and other metalsIncludes a white faux silk shade(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredPull Chain switchETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 60"Width: 16"Product Weight: 13.97 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 12 voltsBulbs Included: No Antique Brass / Marble