Trimlite 3080LHISP-HER3066C69161DB 36" W x 96" H Clear 6-Lite 2-Panel Contemporary Left-Hand Inswing Exterior Prehung Entry Door with Black Hinges, 6-9/16" Door Jamb, and Bronze Sill Door Features:This door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with fiberglass, LVL wood, and an insulated polyurethane foam coreVirtually maintenance free fiberglass doorImproved barrier against air and water intrusion with included premium high dam sill, additional corner seal, and high performance sweepChoose from high quality primed or unfinished fir grain options to fit your home's decorBlack finished hinges have been used to hang the door from the frame for the perfect finishing touchDesigned to be used with 2x6 studded walls with a 6-9/16" wide door jambDoor is configured with a left handed inswing - When selecting door hardware, make sure it is left handedCovered under a 25 year residential manufacturer warrantyPlease note: For 6-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 4-5/8"Door Dimensions:Door Height: 96"Door Width: 36"Overall Height: 97-3/4"Overall Width: 37-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" Prehung Door Primed