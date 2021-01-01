From trimlite
Trimlite 3080138-1501NPCLETLH1D6916 36" by 96" 1 Glass Lite Left Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Black Hinges and 6-9/16" Door Jamb Primed
Advertisement
Trimlite 3080138-1501NPCLETLH1D6916 36" by 96" 1 Glass Lite Left Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Black Hinges and 6-9/16" Door Jamb Features:Doors are handcrafted with solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorClear tempered glass provides a clean look and can work with any architectural styleBlack hinges provide clean look for any home6-9/16" jambs are designed to fit 2x6 wallsSpecifications:Door Height: 96"Door Width: 36"Door Thickness: 1-3/8"" Prehung Door Primed