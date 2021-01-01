From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3077-416 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier from the Studio 5 Collection Painted Bronze with Natural Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 3077-416 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier from the Studio 5 Collection Minka Lavery 3077-416 Three Light 22" Wide Shaded Chandelier with Crystal Accents from the Studio 5 CollectionFeatures Includes: clear glass outer shades and etched white glass inner shadesShades mounted on top of decorative crystal orbsInstallable on sloped ceilingsChain hung designRequires (3) 100 watt (max) medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs (not included)Capable of being dimmedETL rated Dimensions Height: 19"Maximum Height: 93-1/4"Width: 22"Product Weight: 10.5 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 watts Painted Bronze with Natural Brushed Brass