From umbra
Umbra 306992 Fotofalls 14 Inch Wide Steel Picture Holder by Tom Vincent Nickel Home Decor Accents Picture Holders
Advertisement
Umbra 306992 Fotofalls 14 Inch Wide Steel Picture Holder by Tom Vincent Features:Capable of displaying up to 18 photos on this unique, multi-photo frameConstructed from steel in a unique, palm tree designPerfect for a bedroom or office with limited desk spaceDesigned by Tom VincentPart of the Fotofalls collection of productsComes with a 5 year limited warrantySpecifications:Width: 14"Height: 17"Depth: 14" Picture Holders Nickel