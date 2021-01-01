3068AV Switchable Stereo/Mono Headphones 12-Pack Bundle

Switch between mono and stereo modes for optimal sound quality for your application; comes with a snap-on 1/4 inch plug adapter that can sit over the standard 1/8 inch (3.5mm) audio plug Volume control: volume knobs on each earcup allow the volume for each ear to be controlled independently Rugged ABS plastic headband and earcups resist breakage in high-use situations; padded headband is adjustable to fit most head sizes; Over-ear replaceable padded leatherette ear cushions are easily cleanable Compatible with iPads, iPhones, tablets, Macs, desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, Android products, MP3 players, CD players, fitness equipment, keyboards, and other devices Ideal choice for instruction in schools, listening centers, libraries, music labs, and classrooms