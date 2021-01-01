From trimlite
Trimlite 3068138-1501RAITRH26D4916 36" by 80" 1 Glass Lite Right Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Brushed Chrome Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb Features:Doors are handcrafted with solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorRain tempered glass provides a clean look and can work with any architectural styleBrushed Chrome hinges provide clean look for any homeSpecifications:Door Height: 80"Door Width: 36"Door Thickness: 1-3/8"" Prehung Door Primed