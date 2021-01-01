From cedar crest
Cedar Crest 306172 Set of 3 Grey Metal Modern Planter
Advertisement
Add modern glamour to your indoor or outdoor garden with this set of 3 cylindrical planters with stands These are sturdy yet lightweight and made entirely of iron The shiny gray planters come with three black stands Each cylindrical planter elevates from the base with a 3-legged Y-shaped stand Dimensions are 15'W x 28'H, 12'W x 26'H, and 10'W x 24'H Total weight is 15.4 lbs Round and semi cone shaped planters with Y-shaped stands Wipe clean with a dry cloth Welded iron rods for a reliable elevation structure