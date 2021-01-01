3061 Series Outdoor Post Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Bronze - (306198-POST-FR)

The 3061 Series Outdoor Post Light boasts a clean, minimalist form that will perfectly blend with any outdoor decor. Available in either clear or frosted, the glass diffuser is blown into a mold to attain its basic shape and then hand-painted with either a semi-translucent white or opaque black or bronze finish. The post fitter is made from cast aluminum and possesses a powder coated finish that matches the diffuser. Whether lined along a walk way or scattered through out a yard, this modern landscape light fixture provides functional, ambient illumination. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Black. Finish: Bronze