MediTub 3060WILD 60" Fiberglass Air / Whirlpool Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Left Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow Biscuit Walk In Tub

MediTub 3060WILD 60" Fiberglass Air / Whirlpool Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Left Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow MediTub 3060WILD Features:Covered under a 10 year limited and lifetime (door seal) warranty from MediTubFiberglass construction is lightweight and easy to installThree wall alcove installation maximizes space in your bathroomDesigned with removable front access panels for easy maintenanceComes with solid stainless steel frame with 8 laser precision support points and adjustable feet for levelingSafe for bathing salts and aromatic oils for a deep, relaxing soakAir/whirlpool tub provides a relaxing and invigorating bathing experienceLeft drain placement with included drain assemblyTextured slip resistant bottom helps prevent fallsPump is located on the right sidePneumatic controlsDesigned for use with OPFHC deck mounted tub filler (sold separately)Made in AmericaADA compliantMediTub 3060WILD Specifications:Overall Height: 38" (bottom to top)Overall Length: 60" (left to right)Overall Width: 30" (back to front)Basin Length: 37"Basin Width: 20"Maximum Water Capacity: 75 gallonsWater Depth: 30"Horsepower: 1HPAmperage: 20 ANumber of Jets: 22Number of Speeds: 3 Alcove Biscuit