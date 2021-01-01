From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 3055 Biltmore 5 Light 27" Wide 1 Tier Shaded Chandelier English Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Classic Lighting 3055 Biltmore 5 Light 27" Wide 1 Tier Shaded Chandelier Features:36" of sturdy chain support this fixture for years of reliable performanceRequires (5) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsUL rated for installation and use in dry locationsFrosted glass diffuserDimensions:Height: 18" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 27" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 27"Product Weight: 22 lbsChain Length: 36"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Included: NoWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120 English Bronze