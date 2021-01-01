MediTub 3053RS 53" Fiberglass Soaking Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain Drain Assembly Overflow and 7" Extension Panel Biscuit

MediTub 3053RS 53" Fiberglass Soaking Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain, Drain Assembly, Overflow and 7" Extension Panel MediTub 3053RS Features:Covered under a 10 year limited and lifetime (door seal) warranty from MediTubFiberglass construction is lightweight and easy to installSoaking bath Three wall alcove installation maximizes space in your bathroomDesigned with removable front access panels for easy maintenanceComes with solid stainless steel frame with 8 laser precision support points and adjustable feet for levelingSafe for bathing salts and aromatic oils for a deep, relaxing soakRight drain placement with included drain assemblyTextured slip resistant bottom helps prevent fallsIncludes 7" extension panel for retrofitDesigned for use with OPFHC deck mounted tub filler (sold separately)Made in AmericaADA compliantMediTub 3053RS Specifications:Overall Height: 37-1/2" (bottom to top)Overall Length: 52-7/8" (left to right)Overall Width: 29-1/2" (back to front)Basin Length: 34"Basin Width: 21"Maximum Water Capacity: 68 gallonsWater Depth: 30" Alcove Biscuit