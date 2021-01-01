MediTub 3053RH 53" Fiberglass Whirlpool Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain Drain Assembly Overflow and 7" Extension Panel Biscuit

MediTub 3053RH 53" Fiberglass Whirlpool Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain, Drain Assembly, Overflow and 7" Extension Panel MediTub 3053RH Features:Covered under a 10 year limited and lifetime (door seal) warranty from MediTubFiberglass construction is lightweight and easy to installThree wall alcove installation maximizes space in your bathroomDesigned with removable front access panels for easy maintenanceComes with solid stainless steel frame with 8 laser precision support points and adjustable feet for levelingSafe for bathing salts and aromatic oils for a deep, relaxing soakWhirlpool tub provides a relaxing and invigorating bathing experienceRight drain placement with included drain assemblyTextured slip resistant bottom helps prevent fallsPump is located on the left sideIncludes 7" extension panel for retrofitPneumatic controlsDesigned for use with OPFHC deck mounted tub filler (sold separately)Made in AmericaADA compliantMediTub 3053RH Specifications:Overall Height: 37-1/2" (bottom to top)Overall Length: 52-7/8" (left to right)Overall Width: 29-1/2" (back to front)Basin Length: 34"Basin Width: 21"Maximum Water Capacity: 68 gallonsWater Depth: 30"Horsepower: 1HPAmperage: 15 ANumber of Jets: 6Number of Speeds: 3 Alcove Biscuit