American Standard 3052OD.709.SL Value 52" Walk-In Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain, Comfort Jets, and Quick Drain Pump - Roman Tub Filler and Handshower Included American Standard 3052OD.709.SL Key Data:52" L x 30" W x 40" HThree Wall Alcove InstallationWater Depth: 36American Standard 3052OD.709.SL Features:Covered under American Standard's lifetime door seal, 10 year tub shell, and 5 year component warrantyWarranty includes in-home service (best in class)Walk-in type tub - deep (twice the depth of traditional tubs) and roomy for warm soothing soaksIntegrated double-seal door - seals via large, easy-swing leverIncludes built-in safety grab bar - sturdy, secure, and in-reach16" chair height built-in seat is easy to get in and out of and is contoured for comfortFeatures an outward opening watertight door system with a lifetime warranty on the door sealConstructed of durable, hi-gloss GelcoatA built-in safety grab bar and textured bath floor increases your level of bathing independence and delivers peace of mind by giving you fewer opportunities to slip or lose your balanceSlip-resistant flooring - textured finishing technique appliedPatented quick drain tub waste (drain) is includedFaucet and handshower includedTechnologies / Benefits:Deep Soak: This patented overflow system works with an exclusive drain, positioned significantly higher within the bathing well. With water depths reaching 12" to 18" deeper than other tubs, Deep Soak tubs allow for better full-body submergence.Quick Drain: Allowing the user to exit the bath as soon as they are ready, Quick Drain use a powerful pump to remove water up to eight times faster than typical gravity-fed drains. It is equipped with a safety suction valve and activates with the touch of a button. No additional plumbing parts / components are requiredAmerican Standard 3052OD.709.SL Specifications:Overall Length: 52" (head-to-toe measurement when lying inside the tub)Overall Width: 30" (shoulder-to-shoulder measurement when lying inside the tub)Overall Height: 40" (exterior height from base structural support to top of tub lip)Water Depth: 36" (height from tub floor drain to overflow outlet)Door Width: 31" (maximum width of door)Maximum Water Capacity: 75-gallonsBath Type: SoakingDrain Location: LeftVariations:3052OD.709.SL: This model3052OD.709.SR: This model with right-hand drain3052OD.709.AL: Air Bath version of this model3052OD.709.CL: Whirlpool / Air Bath combo of this model3052OD.709.WL: Whirlpool version of this modelWhy Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Alcove Linen / Polished Chrome