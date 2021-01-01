Christopher Knight Home 305174 Kado Outdoor 7 Piece Wood and Wicker Dining Set, Gray Finish/Gray

The beautiful blend of wood and wicker comes to life with this dining set. Complete with six stacking wicker dining chairs, you can enjoy eating in your backyard whenever you want. The wooden table is treated to withstand even the harshest of seasons, ensuring your set looks great all year long. The rectangular table ensures that there is enough space for both food and people, meaning no one leaves the table hungry Includes: One (1) Table and Six (6) Chairs. Table Material: Acacia Wood. Chair Material: Polyethylene Wicker Chair Frame Material: Iron. Table Finish: Gray. Wicker Finish: Gray Some Assembly Required. Hand Crafted Details. Table Dimensions: 35.50 inches deep x 71.00 inches wide x 29.35 inches high Chair Dimensions: 24.50 inches deep x 24.00 inches wide x 33.00 inches high. Seat Dimensions: 18.25 inches deep x 18.50 inches wide x 16.60 inches high Ships in several boxes, may ship separately