Kenroy Home 30516 Egress 1 Light Outdoor Floor Lamp Natural Slate Lamps Floor Lamps

Kenroy Home 30516 Egress 1 Light Outdoor Floor Lamp Single Light Outdoor Floor Lamp from the Egress CollectionFeatures:Made of StoneDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsUL Listed for Wet Location1 Year Limited WarrantyDimensions:Height: 60"Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Width: 18"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.CSA Listed - A Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, Canadian Standards Association is very familiar with U.S. requirements. According to OSHA regulations, the CSA-US Mark qualifies as an alternative to the UL Mark. Natural Slate