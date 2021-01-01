From advance tabco
304 Series Drop-In Service Sink
Features:For commercial use onlySeamless drawn sink bowlWith left drainboard18 Gauge304 Series sinksSingle hole provided for bubbler3 Holes provided for faucetMade in the USAProduct Type: Service sinkFinish: Stainless SteelCabinet Included: NoShelf Included: NoMaterial: Stainless steelMaterial Details: Stainless Steel Gauge: 18Installation Type: Drop-inNumber of Basins: SingleBasin Split: Number of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Board Included: YesNumber of Drain Boards: Drain Board Location: LeftCountry of Origin: United StatesNumber of Faucet Installation Holes: 3Spefications:ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 25" W x 17" D, 31" W x 18.25" D): 8Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 31" W x 18.25" D): 31Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 25" W x 17" D): 25Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 31" W x 18.25" D): 18.25Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 25" W x 17" D): 17Backsplash: YesBacksplash Height - Top to Bottom: 8Backsplash Length - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight (Size: 31" W x 18.25" D): 19Overall Product Weight (Size: 25" W x 17" D): 18Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 90 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 25" W x 17" D