From kalco

Kalco 303552 Miramar 16" Wide Pendant Rose Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kalco 303552 Miramar 16" Wide Pendant Laser cut steel frame features a geometric patterned gallery. a silk shade with top metal and bottom acrylic diffusers. Features a soft rose silver finish.FeaturesConstructed from laser cut steelIncludes a silk fabric shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 17 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Rose Silver

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com