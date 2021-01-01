From kalco
Kalco 303552 Miramar 16" Wide Pendant Rose Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kalco 303552 Miramar 16" Wide Pendant Laser cut steel frame features a geometric patterned gallery. a silk shade with top metal and bottom acrylic diffusers. Features a soft rose silver finish.FeaturesConstructed from laser cut steelIncludes a silk fabric shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 17 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Rose Silver