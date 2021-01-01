From maxim
Maxim 30338 Honeycomb 10 Light 23" Wide LED Chandelier Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 30338 Honeycomb 10 Light 23" Wide LED Chandelier A series of hexagonal metal shades are slightly tapered to create a gentle arc when suspended together. The dramatic combination of Black with Gold interior adds flair to this unique and bold design. Ample illumination is provided by high power integrated LED and softened by acrylic diffusers recessed into each compartment.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes steel shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingTriac CL and ELV dimming compatibleAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/4"Minimum Height: 12-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 127-1/2"Width: 22-1/2"Depth: 22-1/2"Product Weight: 18.06 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 8390Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 100 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 10Average Hours: 35000 Black / Gold