Maxim 30263 Mod 3 Light 22" Wide Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Clear and White Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 30263 Mod 3 Light 22" Wide Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Clear and White Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted of steelComes with a clear glass shadeIncludes 22.5 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsCovered by Maxim's limited 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 22"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 7.5 wattsWattage: 22.5 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel