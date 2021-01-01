From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 3025-CL-S Butler 5 Light 23" Wide Crystal Candle Style Chandelier with Swarovski Strass Crystals English Bronze Indoor
Crystorama Lighting Group 3025-CL-S Butler 5 Light 23" Wide Crystal Candle Style Chandelier with Swarovski Strass Crystals Graceful strands of faceted cut crystal adorn a classic frame creating a traditional fixture that never goes out of style. An exquisite addition to any home.FeaturesA design that uses an emphasis on natural, organic, and raw materials to create an earthy and casual atmosphere.English Bronze metal finish, perfect for farmhouse & rustic settings.Constructed of steelDecorated with Swarovski Strass crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18-1/2"Width: 23"Product Weight: 15 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 12 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) English Bronze