Z-Lite Chrome Z-Lite 3025-1V Jaol 1 Light ADA Compliant Bathroom Sconce with Clear Glass Shade... Model 3025-1V (Indoor Lighting)
Z-Lite 3025-1V Jaol 1 Light ADA Compliant Bathroom Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Rectangular glass shades with horizontal textured lines soften the bright light of the Jaol vanity family. The flat arm design exudes a contemporary design finished in finely brushed nickel, rich bronze and highly polished chrome.Specifications:ADA: YesBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenCUL Listed: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesExtension: 3.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Height: 7.13"Light Direction: Ambient LightingLocation Rating: Damp LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 2.42 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: SquareUL Listed: NoVoltage: 120v Bathroom Sconce Chrome