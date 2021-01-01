From quorum international
Quorum International 3023-6 Single Light 7" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Satin Nickel / Satin Opal Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Quorum International 3023-6 Single Light 7" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesIncludes a satin opal glass shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Satin Nickel / Satin Opal