Volume Lighting 3021 Alesia Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Frosted Glass Bell Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Volume Lighting 3021 Alesia Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Frosted Glass Bell Shade Features:Constructed from high quality steelCapable of being dimmedUL rated for dry locationsComes with a bell glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimensions:Height: 6-1/2"Width: 5"Product Weight: 2 lbsWire Length: 10"Shade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 100wNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100wBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 120vBulb Included: No Polished Nickel