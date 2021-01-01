From eurofase lighting

Eurofase Lighting 30185 Savona 24" Wide LED Bath Bar Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

Description

Eurofase Lighting 30185 Savona 24" Wide LED Bath Bar Features11W/LED 3000K/1200lm (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsConstructed from metalComes with a synthetic shade(1) 11 watt maximum LED bulb included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL and CSA rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 23-3/4"Extension: 2"Product Weight: 11.1 lbsBackplate Height: 1-3/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 11 wattsLumens: 1200Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulb Included: Yes Bath Bar Chrome

