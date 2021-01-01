Hinkley Lighting 30184 Echelon 8 Light 18" Wide Lisa McDennon Chandelier Heritage Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hinkley Lighting 30184 Echelon 8 Light 18" Wide Lisa McDennon Chandelier The Lisa McDennon Series offers a striking mix of edgy, sculptural silhouettes that incorporate modern, organic elements and luxe materials, brought to life by her innovative and original point of view. Breathing inspiration drawn from the classic style of Art Deco from the early 1900's, Echelon from our Lisa McDennon Collection is a multi-tier chandelier featured in a gleaming Heritage Brass finish. Through her global travels, Lisa McDennon pulls captivating style and trends and incorporates them right into her designs. Features Constructed from steel Includes a metal and faux alabaster shade Sloped ceiling compatible (8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs Includes: (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrods CUL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 26" Maximum Hanging Height: 59-1/4" Width: 18" Depth: 18" Product Weight: 21.14 lbs Wire Length: 120" Canopy Diameter: 6" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Heritage Brass