From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 30146/6 Beverly Hills 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 30146/6 Beverly Hills 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Features(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs48" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 22"Minimum Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 71"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 13 lbsChain Length: 48"Cord Length: 96"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Satin Brass