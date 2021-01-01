Hinkley Lighting 30107 Mara 7" Wide Lisa McDennon Mixed Metal Mini Pendant Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hinkley Lighting 30107 Mara 7" Wide Lisa McDennon Mixed Metal Mini Pendant The Mara pendant reflects the essence of the Lisa McDennon collection, a modern organic California-inspired vibe with an artist's eye for incorporating luxe materials. The foundation of the chic pendant design is ceramic shade, painted in a matte palette of either earthy Black or warm Bisque. Mara is embellished with a decorative fringed leather tassel in a corresponding tone that adds a bohemian warmth to the sleek silhouette. The Lisa McDennon Series offers a striking mix of edgy, sculptural silhouettes that incorporate modern, organic elements and luxe materials, brought to life by her innovative and original point of view. Features The Mara pendant reflects the essence of the Lisa McDennon collection, a modern organic California-inspired vibe with an artist’s eye for incorporating luxe materials The foundation of the chic pendant design is ceramic shade, painted in a matte based finish Comes with a ceramic shade Antique Nickel finish: Warm Bisque shade Heritage Brass: Earthy Black shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Adjustable cord included Rated for dry locations Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 19-3/4" Width: 6-3/4" Depth: 6-3/4" Product Weight: 5.5 lbs Wire Length: 72" Canopy Diameter: 5-1/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Antique Nickel