300Mbps Wireless WiFi Repeater/Extender/AP/WI-FI Signal Range Amplifier/Booster, Mini 2.4G Portable WiFi Signal Range Extender with WPS for Router.

EASY FOR INSTALLATION: The WiFi extender supports WPS function (connect your router through pressing the buttons of the repeater and router alone). Extending the wireless coverage in all WLAN networks; MAXIMUM 300MBPS: The WiFi booster complies with IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n standards; Providing up to 300Mbps transmission rates; UNIVERSAL 24GHZ BAND: It Can work with any standard router or gateway. 2.4 GHz band means this signal range amplifier can support most of the devices which can support wifi; MULTIPLE ENCRYPTION MODES: The repeater supports WPA2 PSK/ WPA PSK/ WEP, which could protect your network well. The WEP mode can support outdated devices; REPEATER AND AP MODES: Support Wireless Repeater Mode and Standard AP Mode; One 10/100Mbps fast Auto-Negotiation Ethernet LAN port.