300Mbps Wireless N USB Adapter Windows Vista788110 Mint Ubuntu Fedora openSUSE CentOS Lubuntu Zorin Kali Linux and Raspbian Wheezy

Best Quality Guranteed. Works with any 2.4Ghz wireless g/n routers. Max. wireless connection speed: 300Mbps. Supports both infrastructure and ad-hoc modes. Security: WEP 64/128bit, WPA, WPA2, 802.1x and 802.11i, Cisco CCS V1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 compliant. Multi-OS support: 32-bit and 64-bit Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, MX LInux, Manjaro, Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Lubuntu, OpenSUSE, RedHat, Fedora, CentOS, Kali Linux, Raspbian. NO Mac support for Wireless PAU05. The Wireless PAU05 adapter is designed to run on an Intel/AMD based PC or Raspberry Pi 0/1/2/3/4. It doesn't work with any Digital Media Players like Roku, Digial Video Recorders, Netwok-Attached Storage devices like Synology and QNAP, Playstations, Security Cameras, etc. Please consult Wireless if you want to use Wireless PAU05 on any non Intel/AMD-based systems. If you want to use Wireless PAU05 with a guest OS like Kali in a Virtual Machine, please contact Wir