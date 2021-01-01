Nameeks 3004-CON-Three Hole Scarabeo 24-1/5" Ceramic Bathroom Sink For Console Installation with Three Faucet Holes - Includes Overflow White Fixture

Nameeks 3004-CON-Three Hole Scarabeo 24-1/5" Ceramic Bathroom Sink For Console Installation with Three Faucet Holes - Includes Overflow Nameeks 3004-CON Features: Covered under Nameek's 1 year limited warranty Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertop Sink constructed out of ceramic, providing a timeless look and feel Stand constructed of high quality brass in a polished chrome finish Installs in a console configuration Center drain - less drain assembly Equipped with rear overflow - works in tandem with primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage All hardware needed for installation included ADA compliant Nameeks 3004-CON Specifications: Length: 24 1/5" (left to the right of sink) Width: 18-1/2" (front to back of sink) Height: 6-1/2" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Length: 26" (left to right of basin) Basin Depth: 4-2/7" (top to bottom of sink basin) Basin Width: 13-1/5" (front to back of basin) Drain Connection Size: 1-1/4" Faucet Hole Size: 1-2/5" Faucet Holes: 3 Number of Basins: 1 Console Sinks Only White