From kichler
Kichler 300365 Imari 65" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Motor Ceiling Fan with Blades LED Light Kit and Wall Control Polished Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans
Kichler 300365 Imari 65" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Motor Ceiling Fan with Blades, LED Light Kit and Wall Control Features Finish and Blade Variations: Matte White finish comes with Light Oak bladesPolished Nickel finish comes with Walnut bladesSatin Black finish comes with Weathered White Walnut bladesConstructed from steelFan is controllable by a wall control (included)Comes with (1) 6" downrodIntegrated LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered by a manufacturer lifetime limited warrantyDimensions Blade Span: 65"Height: 14-1/2"Width: 65"Product Weight: 26.4 lbsWire Length: 78"Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 14 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Motor Specifications Speeds: 6CFM high: 5260 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 126Reversible Motor: YesLight Kit Specifications Wattage: 23 wattsLumens: 2300Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRI Outdoor Ceiling Fans Polished Nickel