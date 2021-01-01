From aspen creative
Aspen Creative 30035-2 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Off White, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4 1/2") Clip ON LAMP Shade
Advertisement
2 Pack of Bell Shape Transitional (Mini Chandelier Lamp Shades) in Off White Bell (clip on) Replacement Lamp Shade | Faux Silk Fabric Clip-on style fitter designed for bare bulbed chandeliers and wall sconces that use candelabra bulbs, bent tip style bulbs not recommended 3" top x 5" bottom x 4 ½" slant height, Weight: 0.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Aspen Creative