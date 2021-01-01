From light it! by fulcrum
LIGHT IT! by Fulcrum 30032-308 Fulcrum Wireless Ceiling Light Set with Remote Control, Led Lamp, 120 Vac, 125 Lumens, 1 Count (Pack of 1), White
Advertisement
Remote Control Lights – Operates conveniently by remote switch allowing you to control your lighting wirelessly from up to 60ft away, even through walls Install Anywhere – Wireless LED light installs instantly, anywhere you need it (screws and wall mount included) LED Bulbs – Energy efficient LED bulbs provide ultra-bright light that never needs replacing, Weight: 0.03 Pounds, Manufacturer: LIGHT IT! by Fulcrum