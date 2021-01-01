From third reality, inc

300038641 1100mAh Backup Battery Compatible for ADT ADI Ademco Lynx WALYNXRCHBSC Honeywell Lynx Touch K5109 L3000 L5000 L5100

Description

7.2 Volt 1100 mAh battery back up for the Lynx Plus Panel and GSM module for backup power with a 2 pin connector made up of (6) 1100mAh nickel-metal hydride batteries Dimension: 84.65 x 51.42 x 14.50mm Compatible with the following alarms: WALYNX-RCHB-SC, WALYNX-RCHB-HC, LYNX, C8-B33, MS104, WALYNXRCHB, WALYNX-RCHB-SC, K5109, 781410403291, 55026089, LYNXRCHKIT-SC Compatible with the following LYNX alarms: LYNXR-I, LYNXR-2, L3000 LYNX Plus, L5000/5100 LYNX Touch

