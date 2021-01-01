UMAGE 3000 Eos Tabletop Eos Single Light 13" Tall Novelty and Tripod Table Lamp White with White Cord Lamps Table Lamps

UMAGE 3000 Eos Tabletop Eos Single Light 13" Tall Novelty and Tripod Table Lamp The Umage Eos is made from all natural goose feathers, making all the Eos shades natural and one of a kind. Eos gives a soft light and it has a beautiful mesmerizing elegance, even when not illuminated.FeaturesDesigned in Denmark by Soren Ravn ChristensenConstructed from paper, steel, and aluminumComes with a white recycled goose feather shadeEasily cleaned by using a hair dryerRequires (1) 15 watt max medium (E26) bulbFeatures on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 1.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White with White Cord