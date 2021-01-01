Beyond LED Technology 300-Watt Equivalent EX39 Corn Retrofit Paddle/Shoebox LED Light Bulb in Bright White 11200 Lumens 5700K

Our Flat Head Corncob high wattage LED retrofits are designed to reduce the power consumed, in fixtures traditionally used with metal halide or high-pressure sodium lamps, while still producing a high Lumen output. This 2019 version is has a noiseless fan, and it’s the smallest, and shortest of its kind to fit such a wide range of fixtures. Suitable for use in enclosed fixtures, these high output LEDs are an excellent choice for post top lights, shoebox fixtures, and other HID fixtures. The rotatable base allows you to aim the light where you need it. With 180° beam angle it saves 20-30% energy compared to a 360 bulb.