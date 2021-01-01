Subrtex 300 Thread Count Cotton and Tencil Bed Sheet Sets Wrinkle Resistant (California King, Navy)

Key Features：[Premium Fabric] Made of 40% tencil and 60% cotton with 300 threads per inch, and lustrous sateen weave, the premium cotton sheet sets are densely woven to be long-lasting, ultra-soft, and authentic, unlike cheap microfiber sheets with a lower thread count which look worn out and tear easily after few washes.[Unique Design] Deep pocket fitted sheet with elastic all around (not just the corners, like other sheets). Fits mattresses up to 16".[Good Decor] An easy way to enhance the look of any master suite is to simply switch up the bedding! Crafted from 300-thread count microfiber in a solid hue, these hypoallergenic sheets are a great option for drifting off to sleep with understated style.[Effortless Care] Our cover is machine washable and safe for dryer which offers you the greatest convenience and save your time.Applicable size: (approx.)Full sheet set includes: One flat sheet 81 in x 96 in (205 cm x 244 cm) One fitted sheet: 54 in x 75 in + 14in (137 cm x 190 cm + 36 cm)Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)Queen sheet set includes: One flat sheet 90 in x 102 in (228 cm x 259 cm) One fitted sheet: 60 in x 80 in + 14 in (152 cm x 203 cm +36 cm)Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)King sheet set includes: One flat sheet 102 in x 105 in (259 cm x 267 cm) One fitted sheet: 78 in x 80 in + 14 in (198 cm x 203 cm +36 cm) Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 40 in (51 cm x 102 cm)California King sheet set includes: One flat sheet 102 in x 108 in (259 cm x 274 cm) One fitted sheet: 72 in x 84 in + 14 in (183 cm x 213 cm +36 cm) Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 40 in (51 cm x 102 cm)Twin sheet set includes: One flat sheet 66 in x 96 in (167 cm x 244 cm) One fitted sheet: 39 in x 75 in + 14in (99 cm x 190 cm + 36 cm) One Standard Pillowcase 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)Twin XL sheet set includes: One flat sheet 66 in x 102 in (168 cm x 259 cm) One fitted sheet: 39 in x 80 in + 14 in (99 cm x 203 cm +36 cm) One Standard Pillowcase 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)Specifications:Product Name:Subrtex Soft 300 Thread Count Wrinkle Resistant Cotton and Tencil Sheet SetMaterial: 40% tencil and 60% cotton with 300 threads per inchColor: Blue, Dark Gray, Gray, Light Gray, Navy, White Package size: 11x 10 x 4 inchesPackage Included:1 x flat sheet1 x fitted sheet2 x Standard Pillowcases or 1 x Standard PillowcaseNotice:Because of the different light and different computer screen resolution, the color showed on the screen may be slightly different from the actual one.