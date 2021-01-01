From impressions
300-Thread Count 100% Modal from Beechwood Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases, 2-Piece Pillowcase Set By Impressions- King, Burgundy
Advertisement
Set includes two pillowcases Crafted from 100% Modal from Beechwood Material is wrinkle-resistant and boasts a silk-like feel Bedding set will coordinate with any Traditional, Modern, Transitional décor styles Standard pillowcase closure Each pillowcase is finished with a 4-inch hem Care: Machine washable. Please follow the instructions on the care label in order to minimize wrinkling and/or shrinkage. Remove bedding from the dryer promptly, press with a warm iron if necessary. Dimensions: Each Standard Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Each King Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 40" long