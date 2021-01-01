300-Thread Count 100% Cotton Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases, 4-Piece Wrinkle-Free Deep Pocket Sheet Set By Impressions- California King, Peach

Set Includes: One Flat Sheet, one Fitted Sheet and, two Pillowcases (Twin and Twin XL include one pillowcase) Made of 100-percent Cotton300-thread count for premium softness Solid pattern Set boasts a subtle sheen from their sateen weave finish Wrinkle-free finish for a pristine look For all sizes, the deep pocket fitted sheet stretches to fit any mattresses up to 18-inches thick Pillowcase is finished with a 4-hem for an elegant flourish Ideal for Traditional or Modern décor styles Machine washable; please follow care label instructions for best results Dimensions: Twin Fitted Sheet measures 38" wide x 75" long, Flat Sheet measures 66" wide x 96" long, Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Twin XL Fitted Sheet measures 38" wide x 80" long, Flat Sheet measures 66" wide x 100" long, Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Full Fitted Sheet measures 54" wide x 75" long, Flat Sheet measures 81" wide x 96" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Queen Fitted Sheet measures 60" wide x 80" long, Flat Sheet measures 90" wide x 102" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long King Fitted Sheet measures 78" wide x 80" long, Flat Sheet measures 108" wide x 102" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 40H long California King Fitted Sheet measures 72" wide x 84" long, Flat Sheet measures 108" wide x 102" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 40" long