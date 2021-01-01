GE’s 30-Watt T12 Active Spaces/Daylight Fluorescent bulbs provide very cool, bluish-white light. Their bluish-white light creates a very cool appearance. These bulbs are rated to last 8 years based on 6 hour per day consumer use. Use these 36-inch long fluorescent bulbs with a 1-1/2-inch diameter in active spaces like playrooms and workout rooms as well as light industrial applications and clean rooms. GE 30-Watt 36-in Medium Bi-pin (T12) 6500 K Daylight Fluorescent Light Bulb (24-Pack) | 93129207