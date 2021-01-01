30 Minute Cookbook Nigel Slater Author

Discover quick and tasty dishes in Nigel Slater's The 30-Minute Cook. Quick, delicious meals from across the world with ingredients available from your local supermarket - all prepared within thirty minutes: the perfect book for the busy cook. Praise for Nigel Slater's The 30 Minute Cook: 'One of my very favourite cookery writers' Delia Smith 'The whiff of kaffir lime leaves, cumin and ginger wafts from the pages ... I can think of no one more likely to coax timid cooks into a spirit of culinary adventure' Financial Times 'An inspired worldwide collection of quick and accessible dishes' Evening Standard Nigel Slater is the Observer's food writer, writing a month column for Observer Food Monthly. Real Fast Food was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Award while The 30-Minute Cook was nominated for both the Glenfiddich and Julia Child Awards. In 1995 he won the Glenfiddich Trophy and he has twice won the Cookery Writer of the Year Award as well as being named Media Personality of the Year in the 1996 Good Food Awards. His other bestselling books include Real Fast Puddings, Real Food, Appetite and The Kitchen Diaries.