From first deal
30/50CM LED Light Green Wreath Door Wall Hanging Christmas Wedding Home DIY Decor-30cm/With Light
Advertisement
Features:- Made of premium material for durable to use- Coming with LED light, which will make the wreath morw shiny and add more festive atmosphere- You can DIY the wreath with bells and balls which is fantastic for Christmas- The garland is suitable for shopwindow, front door and wall decoration to help welcome a brand new year- Ideal and perfect decorations for Christmas or New Years Day.