CASAINC 30 lbs. Resin Metal Heavy-Duty Square Patio Umbrella Base in Bronze

This 17.5 in. heavy-duty round umbrella base is ideal for holding your beloved umbrella to beautify your surrounding environment. This is our 17.5 in. square umbrella base, which is ideal for holding your umbrella securely and evenly in place. It is really a practical addition to your backyard or your patio area. Includes a coupler to allow it to fit 38 mm to 48 mm Dia (by removing the adapter) umbrella poles. Includes a hand-turn knob for securing umbrella to the base. Color: Bronze.