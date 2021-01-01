From rain forest
Rain Forest 30-lb Pebbles | RFMXRP3-30
Margo garden products river pebble collection offers hand-picked stones from the most beautiful locations in the world. All stones are naturally created and tumbled to produce smooth and rounded rocks for outdoor landscaping and for use as indoor accents. Use river pebbles as a substitute to mulch along walkways and outdoor gardens, in fountains, in planters and in creative interior and exterior landscape design.