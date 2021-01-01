From uxcell
uxcell 30 Inch Stainless Steel Cable Zip Ties 0.18 Inch Width Metal Exhaust Wrap 10pcs
Advertisement
Size: 750mm x 4.6mm/ 30' x 0.18' (L*W) Perfect universal tools for home repair, computer repair, etc Antioxidative, high temperature resistant, cold resistant, high strength and easy to use 304 Stainless steel self locking zip tie for such as exhaust heat wrap No special tools required. only need a set of needle nose plier to tighten and a diagonal plier or tin snips to cut the zip tie